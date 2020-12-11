Obituary: Robert Louden Pihl

Robert Louden Pihl

July 21, 1992 – November 26, 2020

aka Robby

There once was a very special boy named Robby, who lived in a magical place.

Robby left us way too early, in 28 years, 5 Months and 4 days. We are grateful for his picking us to be his family, we will miss him forever. He leaves behind his Dad, Roger Pihl. His Mom Holly Dunning Pihl and as he called her, “My Dear Sister”, Tracy Pihl. His grandfather Robert W. Pihl and uncles, aunts and cousins.

Even as a grown man, he never met anyone he didn’t think was his friend. His mind took him to the most creative places on earth and beyond. He touched so many lives with his witty humor, many salutations, artistic talents, elephant memory, innocent heart, recitations and the most lovely and sincere compliments.

“The things that make me different are the things that make me, me.” (Piglet)

He lived in No Name and New Castle. He passed away in the same hospital he was born in, Valley View but as most of you know he lived for and loved Disneyland and Walt Disney World. There, he was in his happiest place on earth. As Walt said on the opening day in 1955 of Disneyland, “To all who come to this happy place: Welcome.” Which I think heaven said to him when he arrived. Not much in our lives could not be soothed, explained or compared to a quote from a Disney or other fictional character.

After many adventures in the Magic Kingdom, Robby took flight, towards the second star to the right, and straight on till morning. (Peter Pan)

TTFN (Tigger)

Mathew 18

Many people have the need to give or donate after a life lost. We need nothing but time for healing but the nurses and doctors and other employees at Rifle and Glenwood Hospitals, Mountain Valley Developmental Services and the Senior Centers could all use help this year.

“Oh, my dear friend. How I’ve missed you.” C-3PO Star Wars