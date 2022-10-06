Obituary: Robert “Poogie” Gomez
July 10, 1967 – June 5, 2022
A celebration of life will be held for Robert “Poogie” Gomez on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 2-4 at the Glenwood Springs Park and Recreation. Sopris room A. We ask for all of Robert’s friends to come out and celebrate his beautiful life with us.
100 Wulfsohn Road Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
