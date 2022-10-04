Obituary: Robert “Poogie” Gomez

July 10, 1967 – June 5, 2022

Robert was born July 10th, 1967, at Valley View Hospital to Robert and Karen Gomez. He left this world June 5th, 2022, to be with our Lord and Savior.

Robert was a longtime resident of the Roaring Fork Valley. He loved living here where he spent much of his time outdoors fishing, camping and four-wheeling. When he wasn’t outdoors, he enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family.

Robert was a loving, kindhearted man with a great sense of humor. He kept a positive outlook during his 5 1/2-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He never felt sorry for himself even though most of the time he was sick and in pain. God blessed Robert with a few remissions. He was a fighter, always telling us, “Don’t count me out.” He never let his illness get him down. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone he talked to. He is loved by many and is greatly missed.