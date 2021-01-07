Obituary: Robert (Robbie) Dean Heuschkel

Robert (Robbie) Dean Heuschkel

May 17, 1950 – December 29, 2020

Robbie went to be with the Lord on December 29, 2020. He passed away at Valley View Hospital due to complications from COVID – 19.

Robbie was born in Glenwood Springs, CO to Austin F. Heuschkel and Doris B. Gates. He grew up on his father’s working ranch 8 miles up Cattle Creek in Glenwood Springs, CO. After graduating from Glenwood Spring High School. He joined the Army Reserves and served his country for 7 years. On March 31, 1976 he was honorably discharged. For 40 years Robbie worked as a stone mason. Robbie was a stone artist and loved doing it. He finished his last job in November 2020 just one day before he started the battle for his life.

Robbie was preceded in death by his Parents Austin and Doris, Sister Sandy, Brother Jim.

Robbie is survived by his wife of 34 years Maria, Brother Lloyd (Bobbie), Sister Joyce. Daughter Kaelee (Kevin), Daughter/Granddaughter Ivy (Tristan), Adopted Daughter Sommer. Sons Grant (Chelsey), Brian (Jodi). Grandchildren Austin, Brecklyn, Maci. Great-Grandchildren Mila and Penelope. Brother and Sister In-law Steve and Marsha Barnhill.

Robbie loved all his family so very much, left us too soon and will be missed always. He was a Christian and Loved the Lord with all his heart. Robbie was a “Glenwood Boy” with family going back 7 generations. He was born here, died here and wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. He was always so proud his grandfather and father were born in the same house on Cattle Creek. Robbie was the kindest and most gentle soul, often sacrificing anything necessary to help someone in need. He loved enjoying the outdoors. Always smiling and laughing his way to the bright side of every situation. He was so proud that people used him as an example of a hard worker.

The family would like to express their gratitude for all that lifted him in prayer during his two week struggle with COVID-19 and the kindness shown to his family.

There will be a celebration of Robbie’s life later in the year with friends and family once it is safe for us to gather.