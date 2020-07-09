Obituary: Robert Rockwell Graham
Robert Rockwell Graham was born January 26, 1938 in Denver, CO the son of George Albert Graham and Lucy (Shaffer) Moran. He passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence in Dolores, CO at the age of 82. Surviving Robert are his spouse, Charmane Graham of Dolores, CO; daughters, Roberta Ratliff of Mancos, CO, and Lucy Madden of Springtown, TX; step-children, Susan Smith and Kenneth Dodge of Casa Grande, AZ; 8 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Graham; sister, Rhoda Vallee; granddaughter, Aubrey Madden; and great granddaughter, Annabelle Negron.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User