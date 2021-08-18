Obituary: Robert Stanley Choate

Robert Stanley

Choate

January 31, 1971 – August 1, 2021

Robert Stanley Choate was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on January 31, 1971 to Robert and Vicki Choate. Robert graduated from Rifle High School in 1989 and attended Mesa College for a year on a L.S. Wood Scholarship. Robert was a good person who would help anyone. He liked to golf, fish, read and ride around on his motorized bike around town. When the wind was favorable he could be found flying one of his many kites. He also enjoyed wood carving and took great pride in the Walnut gargoyle that took first place in the 2021 Garfield County Fair.

Robert is predeceased in death by his father Robert W. Choate, and grandparents Stanley and Evelyn Brookes.

He is survived by his mother Vicki Choate, son Christian (Amanda) Chaote and Brother Douglas (Brit) Choate, grandchild Koltyn John Choate.

Graveside services will be held on August 27, 2021 at 11:00 at Rose Hill Cemetery, in Rifle