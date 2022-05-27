Obituary: Robert T. Moncrief

Robert T. Moncrief

September 3, 1931 – April 14, 2022

Robert Thomas “Bob” Moncrief passed away peacefully at the age of 90 in Temple Texas on April 14, 2022 after a brief illness.

Born an “evening star” (a.k.a. “surprise”) to elderly parents on September 3, 1931 in Houston Texas, he demonstrated an affinity for sports from an early age and attended the University of Houston and University of Texas, Austin as both a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and the UH and UT collegiate golf teams. Bob went on to join the PGA Tour in the 1950’s and although he retired early from professional golf, his love for and proficiency at the game remained constant throughout his life. Bob was also a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Army.

After moving to his wife’s family home (Tucker) in Glenwood Springs in 1972, he owned and operated Bell Realty Corp.

His favorite activities of late included watching football/golf on T.V., the occasional glass of “vino”, adjusting the thermostat wildly, intentionally “forgetting” his hearing aid and spending quality time with his pup (Katie) & family. He was often heard to remark if he’d have known he would live so long he would have “taken better care of himself” while simultaneously eating a bowl of ice cream for breakfast. He faced everyday with a smile, took his lumps without complaint and was a joy to everyone around him.

In short, Bob was known for his wit, charm, sense of humor, love of sports as well as the unwavering love and support he so freely shared with friends & family.

Preceded in death by his parents, (Robert L and Sadye Merrill), brothers (Robert F and Jack), 4 children (Chris, Marcus, Jon, Marion), his first and second wives (Joanie Jaworsky/Sarah Tucker), he is survived by his loving wife of 30+ years (Barbara), son (Robie), his beloved nieces and nephews (Katherine, Miriam, Jacquelyne, Thomas (Kristi) and Thomas) as well as many treasured friends, colleagues, golf partners and business associates.

Bob’s motto was “illegitimi non carborundum”-which sums things up nicely. He lived life proudly and on his own terms until the end and although he will be greatly missed, we find solace in a long and well-lived life.

There’s a short par 5 in the sky (which he will undoubtedly eagle) and a scotch & water in a highball glass waiting for him at the 19th hole, now that his round is over.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your favorite charity, playing a round on “The Hill” or simply raising a toast to the memory of our dear “Pops”, who is now free but will never be forgotten.