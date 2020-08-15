Obituary: Robert Traudt

Robert Traudt



Robert Traudt

November 14, 1942 – March 13, 2020

Robert Traudt, an accomplished local businessman and longtime resident of the Aspen area, died unexpectedly on March 13, 2020 at the age of 77. Robert (BT as he was best known), was the only child born to Henry and Violet Traudt. He was born in Denver on 11/14/1942. After growing up in Denver, BT graduated with a business degree from the University of Colorado. He is survived by his daughter, Elkie Craven, her husband and his three grandchildren: Haley, Derek and Chase.

BT started his career with Texaco Gas in 1965 before fulfilling his lifetime dream of moving to Aspen in 1979. During his time in the Aspen Valley he owned and operated Radio Paging of Aspen for several years and ended his career in real estate before retiring to Carbondale.

BT was an athlete by nature, playing football for the CU Buffaloes. His skiing and biking was what he loved most and traveled extensively enjoying the experience with his friends.

Due to COVID 19, no memorial services will be held. However, he can be best remembered when skiing on Aspen Mtn or enjoying a long bike ride.