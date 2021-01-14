Obituary: Roberta Nell Hopkins Etcheverry

Roberta Nell

Hopkins Etcheverry

April 15, 1937 – December 16, 2020

Roberta Nell Hopkins Etcheverry, 83, a resident of Pullman, WA passed away December 16, 2020 at Kimani’s Adult Family Home. Due to COVID, a memorial will be held in the summer in Glenwood Springs, CO.

Roberta was born April 15, 1937 in McKean Township, OH to James and Helen Hopkins; the fourth of five children. She grew up in Johnstown OH where her father was a farmer and truck driver.

She graduated from Johnstown-Marion High School. She then attended Ohio State University and received her teaching degree.

Roberta had a love of learning and enjoyed writing and music. She was part of the Boy Scouts of America for many years. She was an accomplished seamstress and crocheter. She was an avid bowler and was on various teams throughout her life. She liked working on her yard and maintained a large garden and flower beds. Her home always had many houseplants. There were always many animals around.

She taught school for many years. After her children were born she substituted and worked as a receptionist for a Doctor.

Roberta married Jim in Fruita, CO on April 1, 1966. She and her family settled in Carbondale, CO for over 30 years. She and her husband relocated to Pullman, WA 16 years ago to be closer to family.

She is survived by her 4 children Michelle (LuWellyn) Leany of Santaquin, UT, Jim (Sara) Etcheverry of Machias NY, Bill (Kimberly) Etcheverry of Auburn WA and Mary Ann (Eric) Kauwe of Pullman, WA; 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Dorothy Hubbell and Mary Hopkins and 1 brother, Mark Hopkins. Roberta was preceded in death by her two-year-old daughter, Kathleen, her brother Howard and her parents. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman, WA has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.kimballfh.com