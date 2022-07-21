Obituary: Robyn Meng
October 30, 1953 – June 27, 2022
Robyn Meng passed away June 27, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Robyn demonstrated incredible determination and courage in dealing with her diagnosis and that strength will always be remembered by her family and friends.
Robyn was born to Gilbert and Mary Ann Meng in Fort Morgan, CO on October 30, 1953 and graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1972. Robyn spent most of her adult life in Rifle and Glenwood Springs where she worked in the banking industry. She was previously married to Ted Clark, Glen Welch and Ron Esch. Robyn moved to Windsor in 2005 and managed the Kay Jewelers until her health necessitated her retirement.
Robyn is survived by sons Ben (Teresa) Clark and Jeff Clark, grandchildren, Mekenzie, Jasmine, Brenton, Callie, and Jonathan Clark, her sister Jacque (Ed) Morse and family, as well as numerous extended family members. Lastly, she is survived by her constant and loving companion, her dog Ace.
Robyn was preceded in death by her parents Gilbert and Mary Ann Meng.
Funeral services June 29, 2022 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, Windsor, CO with Rosary at 10:30 and mass at 11:00. Luncheon will be served after the service. Inurnment follows at Riverside Cemetery and Memory Garden in Fort Morgan at 4pm. Family and friend are invited to attend.
