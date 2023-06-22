Obituary: Rodney Gorsett

March 12, 1951 – January 20, 2023

Rodney Dean Gorsett, longtime resident of the Glenwood Springs area passed away from natural causes at his home in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. He was born with Cerebral Palsy, a condition that would be with him, but not define him for all of his 71 years. He never let his disability be a handicap. He was a friend to everyone he met and would give to others even when he didn’t have much.

He loved hunting and fishing, and the outdoors were always a calling. One of his great accomplishments was a backpack trip into the Maroon Bells Wilderness over Buckskin pass. He was an excellent shot with rifle or shotgun, even though he might end up on the ground after pulling the trigger. He and his dad built a hotrod ’63 Ford Fairlane, and he shared a love of Ford Broncos with his dad and brothers. His work included welder, machinist, printer, and dispatcher for the gas company.

In his later years, Rod moved to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. He loved the warmer climate there and enjoyed a good life with the help of others, especially his friend Roy Marker.

He is survived by his brothers Randy and Dennis and their families. They ask that if you knew Rod, please go grab a drink and think of him.