Obituary: Rodney Richards

Rodney Richards

February 19, 1954 – March 18, 2023

Rodney Glen Richards, born February 19,1954, passed away on March 18, 2023, at Mesa Vista Assisted Living in Parachute, Colorado, from a losing battle with cancer. Special thanks to the incredible staff, who went above and beyond in the love and care provided to Rodney.

Youngest son of Herbert and Ethel Richards, he is survived by brothers, Kerry Richards of Yantis, Texas. Jerel Richards of Silt, Colorado, and sister, Susan Slone of Parachute, Colorado. He also leaves behind five nephews and two nieces.

Rod graduated from Rifle High School in 1972, received a degree from Mesa State University in 1976 and completed his education at McNeese University in 1990. It is noted that Rod was well-traveled, spending numerous summers in Alaska, cruising in balmy ocean waters and enjoying countless adventures with his parents throughout the years. As a young man he was one of the last true western riders caring for local ranchers’ summer herds in the free and open range of high Colorado. Rod always had a moment for friends and strangers alike, accompanied with a sincere grin and an offer to assist in any way.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life for Rodney, which will be held at the Rifle Funeral Home on April 8, 2023, at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to charities of your choice.