Obituary: Roger Allan Hoey

Roger Allan Hoey

Provided Photo

February 3, 1945 – May 3, 2023

Roger Allan Hoey was born 2/3/45 in Alliance, Nebraska. His home was in Bremen, Ohio, where he was raised by his mother Rosemary and his extended McCandlish family. There he learned the value of honest labor as well as an appreciation for cold beer and good-natured troublemaking.

He enlisted in the Army out of high school and served in the Vietnam War as a radio operator. After that time, he met and married Molly Frost. He remarked often that every blessing in his life started with that marriage. He counted first among those blessings his two daughters Colby (Quintenz) and Virginia (Stiles) who he and Molly raised in Bexley, Ohio.

He worked in accounting and finance before starting and operating a number of successful restaurants. He was beloved by his employees for his constant recognition of their hard work and his generous nature. He devoted himself to helping his employees grow and develop their own ventures. He eventually passed the businesses on to them.

Roger enjoyed the outdoors as an avid camper and biker. He later became interested in scuba diving, fishing and boating and shared many happy travels with family and close friends pursuing these.

In their retirement, Roger and Molly moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado, to be closer to their daughters and their families. Colby and her husband Dale Army are raising her daughters Claire and Allison Quintenz and their twins Lila and Madeline Army, in Glenwood Springs. Virginia has since moved from Colorado and resides in Boise, Idaho, but she has spent many summers in Glenwood along with her husband Jesse and sons Charles and Smith Roger Stiles.

Roger had a deep, quiet faith. This created in him a welcoming affability that was a draw to those around him. He had a wide, easy smile and the ability to find the humor in just about anything. He served God and his church throughout his life. He died as he lived, surrounded by his family, on 5/3/23. Through life’s challenges, to the end, he lifted whoever crossed his path.

A celebration of his life will take place June 2nd, 4-7pm at the home of Colby and Dale where he and Molly lived for the last 6 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Roger’s memory to Valley View Hospital Foundation for cancer care or First United Methodist Church, both in Glenwood Springs.