Obituary: Roger Brown

Roger Brown

Provided Photo

June 24, 1950 – February 20, 2023

Roger Brown lived his entire life in Colorado, somewhere between reverence and way over the line. He spent 50 years in the valley, changing with the times, but not too much. He loved the mountains and found friendship and love with those who shared this appreciation. He lived for adrenaline but was always steady. He skied 2 million vertical feet with the help of helicopters in Canada. He sailed the high seas of Ruedi and was an Aspen Yacht Club anchor. He enduro raced on the Rocky Mountain Enduro Circuit and Pikes Peak, built Ultralights, snowmobiled, hunted birds with his beloved golden retrievers and never failed to be moved or swept up in his beautiful outdoors.

He always found beauty indoors too. Roger was an artist, both trained and self-taught. He was a part of the design team at Comfort Products. He and the team designed boot warmers you’ve surely worn and the Raichle Flexon Tongue boots. The same boots, in fact, that Billy Johnson and Debbie Armstrong wore to win gold in Sarajevo. If there was a metal stand for putting your heart into your work, Roger’s place would be at the top.

But where the engine of Roger Brown redlined most, was in the relationships with those close to him. He was beloved by all he shared stories, ideas, dreams and drinks. He brought love, energy and vinegar to everyone whose lives he touched, but perhaps none more than his family and longtime partner, Geri Wright, sister Kristy Callahan (Danny), brother David Brown (Susan), nephews Taylor Brown (Adrienne), Kevin Brown (Phoebe), Asia Wright (Caleb), Porter and Reece.

Roger was preceded in death by his wife Annie and his beloved mother and father, Milly and Don.

Enjoy the view, Roger!