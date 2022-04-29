Obituary: Roger Wulf

Roger Wulf

November 27, 1930 – April 23, 2022

Roger William Wulf, age 91, of New Castle, Colorado, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in his home in East Gull Lake, MN.

Roger was born on November 27, 1930 in Willmar, MN.

Roger was born to parents Charles Peter Nicholas Wulf and Esther (Hvam) Wulf in Willmar, MN. He graduated from Willmar High School in 1948, attended the University of Minnesota, served in the 47th Division of the Willmar National Guard unit during the Korean war, and attended Officers Candidate School in Fort Belvoir, VA. Roger began his long, successful career in the lumber business in Fairmont, MN, when he was hired by his uncle on June 1, 1952 to work at JF Anderson Lumber company. In 1969, he was hired as plant engineer for Armour and Co. While in Fairmont, Roger served as President of the Rotary Club, President of the Fairmont HS Band Boosters Club, and in 1968 was Secretary of the Fairmont School Board. In 1972 he returned to the lumber business as manager of Independent Lumber Company in Cortez, CO and was transferred to Aspen, CO in 1978 to manage the Boise Cascade Lumber Co. During the years of 1979-1989 he served as a director on the Mountain States Lumber & Building Material Dealers Assn. and President of the National Lumber Building Material Dealers Assn. As active church members in Glenwood Springs, CO, Roger served as Chairman of the building committee at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. On January 31, 2001, Roger took full retirement from BMC West after 46 years in the lumber business.

Roger’s life-long hobbies consisted of building homes, furniture, games, and continuously remodeling and fixing things. He was an Energizer Bunny in constant motion.

His favorite expression and gesture with the grandkids was “Thumbs up buddy.”

Roger and Ardis (Hauan) Wulf were married for 71½ years. Roger is survived by Cheryl (Wulf) Karlgaard and Don; Marcia (Wulf) Handahl; Vicki (Wulf) Holtan and Paul; and Robert Wulf and Cheryn (Lindstrom). He was preceded in death by his parents, half-sister Dorothy Jovan, his son Thomas Wulf (2013), and his son-in-law Ross Handahl (2017). Roger’s legacy lives on in his 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Roger is also survived by his brother Donald Wulf (93) and Barbara, sisters Marilyn Hultgren (89), and Helen Meade (87) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers are Roger’s grandchildren: Matthew Karlgaard, Sarah (Handahl) Ahlberg, Luke Karlgaard, Stephanie (Handahl) Benson, Daniel Karlgaard, Andrew Holtan, Stacie (Handahl) Matuska, Megan (Holtan) Jørgenson, Maari Karlgaard, Michael Holtan, Emylee (Wulf) Altenburg, Hannah (Wulf) Kong, Alyssa Wulf, and Lauryn Wulf.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa, MN, on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11 am, followed by a light lunch. Interment with Military Honors will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Camp Ripley. Vicar Michelle Ruen will officiate the services.

Memorials are suggested to Good Samaritan Hospice, Lutheran Church of the Cross, AHC Kids, and a fund to buy trees to plant in Roger’s memory.

