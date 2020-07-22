Obituary: Ronald Eugene Snow

Ronald Eugene Snow

Provided Photo

Ronald Eugene Snow May 20, 1941 – August 19, 2019 Ronald Eugene Snow of Coto De Caza, California passed away peacefully at home on August 19, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was the eldest son born to Richard J. and Mary (Brennan) Snoddy on May 20, 1941 in Rifle, Colorado. A younger sister, Dixie, and a younger brother, Joe, were also born to this union. Ron completed all twelve years of schooling in Rifle, graduating from Rifle Union High School with the class of 1959. After experiencing a couple of other higher education institutions, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Colorado State University in 1963. Ron married his hometown sweetheart, the former Terry Scott, on October 6, 1963 and began his lifetime career in the insurance business. His service to his country was in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. He was trained as a medic and served his country in Korea on the DMZ for 13 months. Family life started in Denver for Ron and Terry with the birth of two sons, Brian in 1968 and Brad in 1970, but soon it was off to the warmer confines of Southern California. Here, family life combined all the typical Southern California treats of theme parks, summer weekend beach trips, and the community pool and tennis courts of their Colony neighborhood in Irvine. It wasn’t long, however, that the biggest theme for the family emerged. Sports. As Brian and Brad took up playing soccer, baseball and basketball, it was irresistible for Ron to dive in, matching his own athletic career to the coaching of the boys’ teams. Many wonderful memories and lifetime family friendships emerged from the teams Ron coached and as the boys continued their athletic careers into high school. Even during a midweek 3:00 game, Ron would always find a way to be in the stands as his sons’ biggest fan. The love of sports would also turn into countless Rams, Angels, and Ducks games via season tickets. Ron and Terry took many wonderful vacations around the world, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Galapagos Islands, and Ron even took up scuba diving in his later years so he could go on diving adventures with his sons. By nature, never one to be a gambler, EXCEPT, in January, 1984, Ron was offered a business opportunity to become a part owner in an insurance agency in Riverside, California, and thus Vulcan Excess and Surplus Insurance Service, INC was born. He soon became the sole proprietor, and with Ron and his staff’s hard work, their dedication to servicing their cliental, Vulcan became an extremely successful business for over 25 years. His greatest joy at the office was working with his son, Brad, every day. Ron is survived by his wife of 55 years, Terry; his two sons Brian (Tannah) of Littleton, Colorado and Brad (Gina) of Missoula, Montana. Ron had a very special place in his heart for his four grandchildren, Kiley, Taylor, Morgan and Brady. He also leaves behind his sister Dixie Christensen of Grand Junction, his brother Joe Snoddy of Glenwood Springs, his father in law, Duane Scott of Rifle, loving nieces and nephews and many devoted friends. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, his mother in law, Annie Scott and two brothers in law David Christensen and Stanley Scott. Memorial donations in memory of Ron may be made to Compassionate Animal Rescue for Medical Aid (CARMA) 2762 Crown Valley Parkway, Mission Viejo, CA 92691.