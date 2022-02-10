Obituary: Ronald Hedge
August 15, 1950 – February 1, 2022
Ronald Jack Hedge, from Dinosaur, CO passed away after a battle with Dementia. He was born in Denver CO. As a small child his family lived at the Clubhouse in Indian Hills. He graduated from Arvada West High School, where he excelled in football and wrestling and earned numerous athletic awards. He then attended Western State and then UNC. He proudly served in the Army as a medic. Then he married Linda Betts and were blessed with 3 children. They lived in Glenwood for 26 yrs and owned Hedge Concrete. They then moved to Dinosaur and owned and ran Blue Mountain Animal Shelter. He is survived by his children, Angela, Aaron, and Sarah and his grandchildren Jordon (19) and Harper (9) and a large extended family. We will especially miss his hugs, his stories, and his sense of humor. Rest In Peace Ronnie.
