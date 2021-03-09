Obituary: Ronald Roesener
Roesener
May 26, 1949 – March 6, 2021
Ronald Charles Roesener of Parachute, CO died on March 6, 2021 with his daughters by his side. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, his heart and his soul, Penny Lynn Sargent-Roesener and his parents, Patricia Jane Roesener and Charles Frederick Roesener (Lakewood). He is survived by his brother Steven W. Roesener of (Montrose) and his four children and 11 grandchildren. Ron was born on May 26, 1949 and graduated in 1967 from Lakewood High School then attended the University of Colorado at Boulder. A natural story-teller with charisma and a likability unmatched by any other, Ron was a perfect fit in sales. In 2000, he and Penny moved to the Western Slope from Denver and settled into the community; making new friends, and being an active participant in his church. In 2018, Ron was diagnosed with bladder cancer and underwent treatment in the winter of 2020. Shortly thereafter, Ron was diagnosed with vascular dementia and move to Arvada to be closer to his daughters and grandchildren. Donations in Ron’s memory can be made to Abode Hospice and Home Health who cared for Ron while in Arvada.
