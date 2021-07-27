Obituary: Ronna Mayo
November 26, 1958 – July 22, 2021
Ronna’s meek and humble soul departed for a better place after 62 years. She was strong and courageous through her 3 year battle with cancer and a myriad of complications. The love and joy for life that glowed from Ronna will shine on forever in the hearts of all who knew her.
Ronna was a skilled artist, a good cook and worked as a personal secretary.
She left behind her loving husband Alan Noland, parents Ray and Donna MacPherson and 3 younger brothers, Troy, Ryan and Randy. Namaste and Shalom.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User