Obituary: Ronna Mayo

Ronna Mayo

Ronna Mayo

November 26, 1958 – July 22, 2021

Ronna’s meek and humble soul departed for a better place after 62 years. She was strong and courageous through her 3 year battle with cancer and a myriad of complications. The love and joy for life that glowed from Ronna will shine on forever in the hearts of all who knew her.

Ronna was a skilled artist, a good cook and worked as a personal secretary.

She left behind her loving husband Alan Noland, parents Ray and Donna MacPherson and 3 younger brothers, Troy, Ryan and Randy. Namaste and Shalom.