Obituary: Ronny C. Woods

Ronny C. Woods

Provided Photo

Ronny C. Woods

March 8, 1946 – September 22, 2020

On Tuesday September 22nd, 2020, Ron Woods passed away at the age of 74.

Ron was born on March 8th, 1946 in Boulder Colorado to Glenn and Lois Woods. In 1967 he married his wife Robin (DeGraw) Woods and they moved to Glenwood Springs. They had three children, Michele, Tracie and Glenn. In 1975 they moved to New Castle to raise their family. He was a grandfather to six and a great grandfather to nine.

Ron spent his years working at Western Slope Laundry, Hall Concrete, Porta-Mix, Western Mobile, La Farge Cement, Rey Motors, and Berthod Motors where he retired. Ron and Bobbi also started their own business, Moonlight Maidens Maintenance.

He had a knack for making people smile with his famous one liners. He never knew a stranger and he always went out of his way to raise thought provoking questions.

He was proceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother James Woods, his wife Bobbi, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ron will be cremated and at his request, there will be no funeral.