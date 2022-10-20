Obituary: RoseMary Wise
August 27, 1938 – October 13, 2022
RoseMary Jane Wise of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away in her home, on October 13, 2022 at 84 years of age. Born to Andrew Ross Williams and Anna Mildred Wengert in Sterling, Colorado on August 27, 1938. She is a Grand Junction High School Graduate. Though having resided in places like Carbondale, Colorado; Naturita, Colorado and California, she had made her permanent home the last 20 years here in Grand Junction. Mary held many titles in her life, such as; Cashier, Bookkeeper, Truck Driver, Welder, Mechanic, Homemaker, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She also had a wide range of hobbies including; camping, Atv-ing, Utv-ing, exploring, card making, stained glass, knitting, crocheting, rock collecting, fishing, boating and anything to with spending time with family.
Mary is survived by her sister, Phyllis Plantenberg; her son-in-law, Terry Walton; her grandchildren, Jim Walton and Miranda Watson (Stephen); her great grandchildren, Ryah, Emalee, Eric and Alyssa Walton and Jackson and Riley Watson; as well as so many wonderful nieces, nephews, other friends and family.
Mary is preceded in passing by her parents Andrew Ross and Anna Mildred Williams; her bother Andy; her husband James Wise; her son James Wise and her daughter Vickie Walton.
There will be a Celebration of Life held for her on October 22, 2022 at the Glade Park Community Center at 11:00 AM.
