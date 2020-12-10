Obituary: Ross Mastro
May 2, 1989 – October 27, 2020
Ross Patrick Mastro, 31, of Westminster, CO passed away on October 27, 2020. Ross was born on May 2nd, 1989 in Boulder, CO.
Ross, a loving son, brother, and father, is survived by parents, Bradford & Donna; sister, Brenna; and daughters, Lily, Olivia, and Sloane. Ross is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins, and brother-in-law.
Ross had a humorous spirit and so much charisma. Ross enjoyed his summers staring at the stars in the sky in Western Colorado and days spent at the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool. Ross loved music, skateboarding, and snowboarding. He was a big fan of scary movies and the month of October. Ross spent time living in California and Florida, but always came back to beautiful Colorado. Ross truly loved his family and absolutely adored his three daughters.
Ross’ journey wasn’t always easy, but everyone he crossed paths with was blessed to have him in their lives. Ross you will always be dearly loved.
Memorial donations for Ross’ daughters may be made to http://www.gofundme.com/f/celebration-of-life-ross-mastro
