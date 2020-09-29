Obituary: Roy Altman

Roy Altman

Provided Photo

Roy Altman

June 5, 1936 – September 26, 2020

Obituary written by Roy in January of 2020

“An obituary is usually designed to do four things:

1. Alert the community of the death of a particular individual.

2. List surviving family members.

3. Give a background about the deceased’s life.

4. Provide funeral, memorial and or celebration of life details.

Number 1. Is me. 9/26/2020

Number 2. Are my wife Kathy, our children McClain and his wife Liz, Jodi and her husband Steve, and their children Zoe and Alice, my brother Gale and his wife Trisha, my adopted brothers Bruce and Ralph and their wives Sandi and Dianne.

Number 3. Folks have often suggested that I write a book. My usual response was that,” We write our book by the life we lead and everyone reads it differently.” For all the friends who have read me, that should be enough. For those who haven’t, it really doesn’t matter.

As for 4. Be careful with the phrase “what Roy would have wanted is” what I want/ would like, for those of you who find it necessary to do something to acknowledge my passing, is for you to find someone or ones you love and take them to dinner and tell them how much you love them. You might even tell them a Roy story and make sure you give them a hug.

I am sure that those of you who are close to those I leave behind will find ways of sharing your condolence with them. I trust you all. Do it their/your way.

And now my thanks:

To all the friends I’ve loved before

Who traveled in and out my door

I’m glad you came along to help me sing my song

To all the friends I’ve loved before.

To all the friends who shared my life

Who shared with me my joys and strife

For helping me to grow more than you’ll ever know

To all the friends I’ve loved before.

To all the friends who cared for me

Who filled my life with mystery

You live within my heart you’ll always a part

Of all the friends I’ve loved before.

The winds of change are always blowing

And every time I try to stay

The winds of change keep right on blowing

Now they just carried me away.

And special thanks to Hal, Al, Julio and Willie”

Now a note from the family:

Roy: Healer, preacher, friend, guide, listener, teacher, counselor, hugger, husband, dad, brother and the list goes on and on…

We have had the joy of listening to so many of your Roy stories and the ways in which he was able to make a positive impact on your lives. For many people he not only made an impact but also altered the path of your journeys in remarkable ways. We will all continue to share his healing gifts by continuing to laugh, love, listen, and learn and remember to find our joy. We believe he is a part of us all and will always be gently guiding and loving us in a different form.

(Information about possible services will be posted at a much later date, post COVID.)