Obituary: Ruby Ann Richardson

Ruby Ann Richardson

Provided Photo

June 15, 1959 – February 1, 2023

Ruby passed away peacefully at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs with family at her side.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 19th @ 3pm at the Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale. 2270 CO-133, Carbondale, Colorado

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Roaring Fork High School World Traveler’s Club.

Donations can be made to: World Traveler’s Club at Roaring Fork High School, 2270 Highway 133, Carbondale, Colorado, 81623

Full obituary to follow.