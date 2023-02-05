Obituary: Ruby Ann Richardson
June 15, 1959 – February 1, 2023
Ruby passed away peacefully at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs with family at her side.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 19th @ 3pm at the Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale. 2270 CO-133, Carbondale, Colorado
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Roaring Fork High School World Traveler’s Club.
Donations can be made to: World Traveler’s Club at Roaring Fork High School, 2270 Highway 133, Carbondale, Colorado, 81623
Full obituary to follow.
