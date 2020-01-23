Obituary: Ruby Crawford

Ruby Mae Crawford March 25, 1937 – January 19, 2020

Ruby Mae Crawford, 82, of Clifton, Colorado, passed away on January 19, 2020, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Ruby was born on March 25, 1937, to John and Ida Gitchell in Campo, Colorado. She attended school in Mesa, Colorado. She married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Crawford, July 1st, 1953. They went on to have five children, all raised in the Roaring Fork Valley. Ruby’s career led her to start her own drapery business in El Jebel, Colorado, in addition to her time working in the banking industry. She was known for her spunk, her spark, her love for her family, as well as her passion for the Colorado sports teams and racing stock cars. Always having a passion for the outdoor life, Ruby and Bob retired in the Grand Junction area of Colorado. The couple spent much time camping and exploring new areas on their ATV’s, always surrounded by family and friends.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Harmen Gitchell, and her sister Betty Grace Gitchell White. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert Allen; her sisters, Mary Ellen Held of Parachute, CO, and Helen Carnahan of Grand Junction, CO; her five children, Robert (Donna) Crawford, Grand Junction, CO; Roxy Taylor, Meeker, CO; Rex (Jill) Crawford, Hurricane, UT; Rita (Jerry) Nye, El Jebel, CO; and Alex (Michele) Crawford, Silt, CO, as well as 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren who were her pride and joy.