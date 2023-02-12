Obituary: Ruby Richardson

Ruby Richardson

Provided Photo

June 15, 1959 – February 1, 2023

Ruby Ann Richardson passed away on February 1st, 2023 from a battle with cancer. She was the youngest daughter of long time Glenwood Springs residents, Daryl and Eva (Wynne) Richardson, born on June 15, 1959 in La Junta, Colorado. She spent most of her childhood working cattle with her family at the Old Vulcan Ranch near New Castle where her childhood house still stands. Then in 1973, the family moved to Southeast Colorado where Ruby continued ranching with her parents and helped take care of her beloved grandma, Ruby Calonge, until 1978. She attended the old New Castle school for eight years before graduating from Glenwood High School in 1977 and then, attended Mesa College in Grand Junction, graduating in 1981.

Ruby enjoyed multiple careers in the Roaring Fork Valley including working at the Farnum-Richardson Mortuary owned by her father, Daryl, from 1981 to 1987. She worked several years for the Colorado Parks Service as a park ranger for Rifle Gap, Harvey Gap and Sylvan Lake. Then in the middle of her career, Ruby relocated to Cortez to help run Darlyn’s (her sister) ranch, raise her sister’s three kids and assist her sister after an unfortunate accident. Then she eventually returned to the valley and worked for Skywest Airlines in Aspen for 20 years where she made some of her closest friends. Ruby finished her career working at City Market in Carbondale, retiring in 2020.

At a young age, Ruby was an avid horse enthusiast like her mother Wynne. She could always be found breaking, training and competing in a variety of horse disciplines. She competed across Colorado in rodeos, tagging along with her older siblings. Later in life, Ruby found a passion for teaching kids how to ride. She was a long-time 4-H leader for the Rough Riders 4-H Club and was passionate about the youth programs in Garfield County. Additionally, she organized the Strawberry Day’s Rodeo for years. Over the last decade, Ruby continued to trail ride in South Canyon and Aspen with her dear friends.

Ruby was always known to have a page turning western book, a deck of cards and her Boston Terriers with her. She could outwit anyone at a card game and do so humbly. Ruby was always contriving a clean fun prank to play on her friends and family. Her contagious laugh and generous gifts will be deeply missed.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Daryl and Wynne Richardson and her older sister and brother-in-law, Daryln and Jearl Frye.

Survivors include her brothers Hiram (Ann) Richardson, El Jebel, CO and Tye (Maureen) Richardson, Glenwood Springs, CO. She had eight special nieces and nephews: Jessica Frye (Dan) Grand Junction, CO; Lana (Perry) Berry, Queen Creek, AZ; Levi (Kayla) Frye, Queen Creek, AZ; Brandon (Megan) Richardson, Glenwood Springs, CO; Tiffany (Justin) Mackey, Arvada, CO; Sarah Richardson, Casper, WY; Breanna (Hunter) McCallum, Glenwood Springs, CO and Mikaela Richardson, Fort Collins, CO. And from there eleven great nieces and nephews, Hunter, Jens and True Tobiasson, Grand Junction, CO; Jacob, Jade, Jenae and Jet Berry, Queen Creek, AZ; Amelia Richardson, Glenwood Springs, CO; Jaxon and Jaylen Mackey, Arvada, CO and Charlee McCallum, Glenwood Springs, CO. Her 20-year roommate and best friend, Rachel Cooper, Carbondale, CO. And her two Boston Terrier puppies, Penny and Olive.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Roaring Fork World Travelers Club at Carbondale High School as Ruby loved to travel and explore new places. Mailing address is 2270 Highway 133, Carbondale, CO 81623.

There will be memorial service held on Sunday, February 19th at 3pm at Roaring Fork High School; 2270 Highway 133, Carbondale, CO 81623.