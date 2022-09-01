Obituary: Russell Glen Schofield

– August 26, 2022

Russell Glen Schofield was born July 14th, 1959 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was raised in Tooele, UT where he graduated from Tooele High School in 1977.

Later he joined the Navy in 1978 where he traveled on the USS San Bernardino to Japan, Philippines, and Hawaii before leaving in 1984

He later moved to Colorado in 1996 where he lived a loving life until his passing on August 26, 2022 at 63 years old.

He is proceeded In Death by his father Gerald Alvin Schofield and step father Bernell Ervin Sherwood.

He is survived by his 3 children, Russell Glen Schofield Jr, Kyra (Marley Rinehart) Schofield, and Zachery Bernell Schofield. His mother, Linda McNeill Schofield Sherwood. His brother Jimmy (Stacey) Schofield. And Sister Jeri (Danny Smith) Walters.

A celebration of life will be held at Deerfield Park in Rifle, Colorado on September 5th, 2022 at 12:00pm.