Obituary: Ruth Nelson

Ruth Nelson

October 13, 1921 – July 2, 2020 On July 2 , 2020 Ruth Joy Nelson went to a better place, to be with Jesus eternally. Ruth was born in Yankton, South Dakota, the middle child of ten. She would round up cattle at the age of six, before heading to school, where her father was the principal. At the age of 15 Ruth and her family moved to California to escape the Dust Bowl. Ruth graduated from Redondo Beach High School at the age of 16, a very intelligent young lady. Ruth married Frank Estrella in 1940, and they had four children: Raymond (Lynda), Dolores (John), Toni (Rex), and Linda (Larry). Frank was killed in an auto accident in 1957 at the age of 40, leaving Ruth with children the ages of 10,12,14, and 16. In 1967 Ruth married John Nelson, whom everyone knew as “Bud”. We were fortunate to gain two step-sisters through this union, Janet (Bob) and Kathy (Bob), ages 27 and 17 at the time. Ruth and Bud retired and moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado in 1979. Bud was one of those guys everyone loved, and we were fortunate to have him in our lives. Bud died in 2004. Ruth was always a hard worker, never asking for anything, and always ready to help. Her faith in the Lord was the most important thing to her. Ruth was a life long member of the Lutheran church, attending Good Shepherd in Glenwood Springs. Ruth volunteered with the Valley View Auxiliary for 25 years, first with the blood bank, and then at the front desk, resigning at the age of 92, the same year she gave up driving. Ruth loved playing games and cards, was a fierce competitor, an attribute she passed on to her granddaughter, Shea (Beckwith) Thomas. Ruth had 6 children, 16 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren. For several years Ruth would say, “I know Bud is up there saying ‘Ruthie, what’s taking you so long? ‘” At last they are together once again.