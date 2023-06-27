Obituary: Ruth Vars Barnes

Ruth Vars Barnes

Provided Photo

October 19, 1939 – June 16, 2023

Ruth Vars Barnes, 83, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, passed away on June 16, 2023, of heart failure, surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born in Westerly, Rhode Island, to Mary Wilcox Vars, a homemaker, accountant and investor who spent most of her life caring for others, and Raymond Charles Vars, a pharmacist who ran Vars Brothers Pharmacies with his twin brother. As a child, Ruth loved sledding and ice skating in nearby Wilcox Park, dressing up in old clothes her mother kept in the attic, and spending summers at nearby Quonochontaug beach, swimming, bike riding and playing tennis.

Ruth was the Valedictorian of her graduating class from Westerly High School in 1957. She attended Mount Holyoke College (MHC) in Massachusetts, earning a BA in Chemistry in 1961, and graduating magna cum laude. While at MHC, she served as both President of the Student Government Association and President of her class. Ruth loved her time at MHC and the friends she made while there, and was thrilled that both of her daughters graduated from MHC as well. Ruth later earned an MA in Teaching from Harvard University. She loved learning, and earned many accolades during her academic career.

Ruth met husband James (Jim) Barnes in 1964 on a blind date arranged by Jim’s cousin, who was a friend and colleague of Ruth’s. Jim said it took him about 15 minutes to know he was in love with Ruth. Soon thereafter, Jim and his father ran into someone from Westerly who, when asked about Ruth said, “Oh, Ruth Vars! A very brainy girl!” On June 26, 2023, Ruth and Jim would have been married for 58 years.

Ruth taught chemistry at Needham High School in Massachusetts from 1962 to 1965. Later, because of her concerns about the environment, Ruth started a Shaklee business, sharing “products in harmony with nature and good health,” and she and Jim soon became Business Leaders. Together, Ruth and Jim earned many Shaklee reward trips, which allowed the entire family to visit exciting locations around the world. Later, daughter Deborah joined them in running the business, which still thrives today. Over the years, Ruth became a friend and mentor to so many in Shaklee, and enjoyed working in her office until the day she died.

Ruth and Jim raised their daughters in Acton, Massachusetts, and in 2002 moved to Charlestown, Rhode Island, where they lived in the home built in 1927 for Ruth’s maternal grandmother, enjoying a beautiful view of the ocean. Ruth never knew her own grandparents, as they had passed before she was born. So, in 2007, to be closer to grandchildren Kate and Claire, Ruth and Jim moved to Glenwood Springs, trading the ocean view for one of the mountains. Daughter Caroline moved to the same neighborhood with her family in 2020. Ruth loved having her entire immediate family so close by! Ruth was also very active in the United Methodist Church over her lifetime. She and Jim helped lead a project to build a new sanctuary at Saint Matthew’s United Methodist Church in Acton, and led the Hospitality Committee for several years at the Glenwood Springs First United Methodist Church.

Ruth was always curious and loved reading. She was incredibly warm and genuine, thoughtful and loving, and simply brilliant. Ruth loved laughing, and could be a bit of a prankster, especially on April Fools’ Day. But her favorite day was always March 4th, because it is the only day of the year that is also a command – March forth! Ruth was gentle and kind, and a wonderful listener and communicator. Friends and family will greatly miss the heartfelt and personal cards she sent to celebrate every special occasion.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, several cousins, and son-in-law Mike Augustyniak. She is survived by husband James, daughters Caroline Barnes and Deborah Barnes Hardaker, son-in-law Julian Hardaker and grandchildren Kate and Claire Hardaker, all of Glenwood Springs, and grandchildren Andrew (Drew) Augustyniak and Casey Augustyniak, of Northglenn and Westminster, Colorado. She is also survived by brother R. Charles Vars (Freda) of Corvallis, Oregon, cousin Lois Vars of Westerly, Rhode Island, brother-in-law William Seth Barnes of Avon, Connecticut, sister-in-law Kathryn Barnes Dube (John) of Bristol, Connecticut, and six beloved nieces and nephews and their families.

Ruth’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all of the nurses, doctors, and other caregivers who cared for Ruth over the years, especially during her final days at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs.

A celebration of life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Glenwood Springs in the coming months. A second service will be held next year at The Chapel at Wood River in Richmond, Rhode Island, where Ruth’s ashes will be buried at a family plot in Wood River Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the following organizations: Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association at rmdsa.org, For the Good at forthegood.org (A local non-profit that partners with villages in rural Kenya to keep girls in school – granddaughter Kate and daughter Deborah traveled to Kenya earlier this year with For The Good), and Glenwood Springs First United Methodist Church at roaringforkchurches.org.