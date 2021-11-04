Obituary: Ruthie Parrish

Ruthie Parrish

Provided Photo

September 25, 1959 – October 22, 2021

Ruthie was born in Minneapolis, MN to Mark and Joanne Ronning. Much of her youth was spent working and playing alongside her family at Metigoshe Ministries in North Dakota, where her father served as camp director and pastor. After graduating from Concordia College, she moved to Colorado and settled in the Roaring Fork Valley. Here she developed a broad community of friends and grew her family — widening the circle of love she created wherever she went.

In 1993, Ruthie wed Gary Parrish. Together, they welcomed two treasured children, Alexander Gordon and Victoria Ruth. For many joyful years, Ruthie traveled to hockey games and rodeos to cheer for her goalie son and barrel-racing daughter. Ruthie worked for First National Bank for several years before joining the team at Murray Dental Group. For more than twenty years, she served in the ministries of her other family, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where she was Director of Music. She also brought compassion, love, and laughter to the broader community through service to her second “congregation” at Grace Healthcare and by singing in numerous theatre productions and countless weddings and celebrations of life.

She lived rooted in faith, sharing her laughter and tears with grace-filled vulnerability. Through Ruthie’s eyes, the world was a beautiful place despite its flaws. No matter what, she held tight to the mantra: “It’s all good.”

Ruthie was an inspiration to many as she battled cancer for four challenging years. Despite her diagnosis, she remained committed to serving her friends, family, and community with open arms and an inexhaustible spirit. There are no words to fully express how many hearts she touched, but it was clear to all who knew her that she lived by the words of her favorite scripture, Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Our beloved Ruthie died at home, surrounded by family. She is survived by children Alexander and Victoria Parrish, their father Gary Parrish, brother David Ronning of Des Moines, IA, and sister Mary (Mark, Andrew, Nathan) of St. Louis Park, MN. She is preceded in death by her parents.

A private memorial service for family will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenwood Springs on Friday, November 19 with prelude at 10:40 am and service beginning at 11:00 am. St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs will host a concurrent live-stream of the service for the community, with a reception following from 12:30 – 3:30 pm in their parish hall. Please wear a mask to protect the health of all in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial offerings to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Follow this link to watch the livestream of her service: tworiversproductions.com/livestream, then follow the prompts.