Obituary: Ryan Thomas Derrick Zelenka

Ryan Thomas Derrick Zelenka

July 15, 1991 – October 25, 2022

His given name means…Little King…good company…people ruler…green.

Ryan was born in Glenwood Springs and raised in Silt, CO. His love of life was as big and blue as the sky. He was a grandson, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend.

Ryan and Lyndee grew up with an inseparable trust and love for each other. Their sibling connection was full of adventure. They supported each other through life.

Growing up Ryan played soccer and bonded with many of his lifelong friends. Janie shared her love of soccer with Ryan and everyone she coached. He played soccer throughout high school and traveled to Europe to play in the Dana Cup in Denmark and Gothia Cup in Sweden.

As soon as Ryan was old enough to become part of the family business, Zelenka Electric, George taught Ryan a trade. Ryan was a journeyman electrician and his knowledge contributed to helping his dad run and grow a well-respected business.

Ryan was an extreme outdoor enthusiast, and loved the rush of adrenaline. His passions were snowboarding, climbing 14ers, archery hunting, wake boarding, the river, rock climbing …his moto was go big or go home.

Ryan was a friend to all…

We will honor Ryan with a gathering. Details posted soon.