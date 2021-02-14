Obituary: Sammie Lynn PettyJohn

Sammie Lynn PettyJohn

September 5, 1947 – January 31, 2021

Sammie Lynn PettyJohn passed away peacefully January 31, 2021 at her home in Parachute, Colorado, surrounded by her family. She was born September 5, 1947 to Ruby and Manuel PettyJohn in Chickamauga, Georgia. She was a lovely, strong willed woman with a heart of gold and a wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed many hobbies, including being a homemaker, reading the word of God, applying her green thumb to help all the plants in her garden flourish, writing poems, painting and finding treasures at yard sales. Though many words come to mind when describing Sammie; gardener, mother, grandma, poet and painter, she will be most fondly remembered as a caring, selfless Christian woman who loved her family more than anything else. She was always quick to lend a hand or offer a kind and encouraging word to anyone that might need it. Her tenacity was unfaltering, and her love of family immeasurable.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, as well as siblings Marlin, Roy, Minnie, Ronald, Louis, Harold and Imogene.

Sammie will be sorely missed by her surviving family; siblings Raymond, Larry, Barbara, Randy, Rita, Mike and Martin, children Kenny Wayne Dees, Jr., Trish (Don) Fettig, and Vicky Dunn, grandchildren Heather, Hope, Kristyn, Jennah, Josh, Alexis, Sara, Tyler, Harley, Haley, Kelsea and Evan, and great-grandchildren Alicia, Izzy, Nevaeh, Lita, Honora, Adi, Audrie, Maleah and Kane.

A funeral service will be held Monday, February 15, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God in Battlement Mesa.