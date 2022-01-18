Obituary: Samuel Elliott III
February 12, 1970 – January 7, 2022
Samuel Martin Elliott IV, former resident of Glenwood Springs, passed away Friday, January 7th, at his home in San Diego, with his wife Ruth of 23 years, and their four children, Rachel, Sammy, Sophia, and Max, by his side.
Sam is also survived by his father, Sam Elliott III; his four siblings, Thomas Elliott, Mark Elliott, Julie Kirschling, and Jen Quevedo; his uncles, Michael and Steven Elliott; and his aunt, Karen Elliott. Sam is preceded in death by his mother, Donna Elliott and his grandparents, Sam and Mary Elliott.
Sam was an amazing man who strove for greatness in everything he did. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and nephew. His contagious laughter and capacity for joy will always be remembered by those who knew him. Sam will be dearly missed.
