Obituary: Sandra (Sandi) Anderson

Sandra (Sandi) Anderson

Provided Photo

June 30, 1952 – January 31, 2023

Sandi Anderson passed away peacefully on January 31st, 2023 surrounded by family after living with Parkinson’s for 13 years.

Sandi is survived by her husband John; her son Michael (Katie), grandchildren Shawn, Hailey, Connor; her daughter Janet; her brother Wayne; his daughter Jami.

For full obituary and information for Celebration of Life, please contact Farnum Holt Funeral Home at http://www.farnumholtfuneralhome.com