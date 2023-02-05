Obituary: Sandra (Sandi) Anderson
June 30, 1952 – January 31, 2023
Sandi Anderson passed away peacefully on January 31st, 2023 surrounded by family after living with Parkinson’s for 13 years.
Sandi is survived by her husband John; her son Michael (Katie), grandchildren Shawn, Hailey, Connor; her daughter Janet; her brother Wayne; his daughter Jami.
For full obituary and information for Celebration of Life, please contact Farnum Holt Funeral Home at http://www.farnumholtfuneralhome.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.