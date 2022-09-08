Obituary: Santos Amaya

Santos Amaya

Provided Photo

October 13, 1933 – September 5, 2022

This Monday September 5th, 2022, Santos Arredondo Amaya took her final breath, at home in her bed surrounded by loved ones.

The sun rose and the world welcomed Santos on October 13th, 1933, that day the world became a little brighter. Santos lived a full and warm life filled with joy and family.

She met the love of her life Lauro Amaya in Texas and later moved to Colorado where she remained for the rest of her days. She enjoyed a quiet life and had a true love for country living, animals, and board games. She was a member of the Catholic church, even helping with services throughout her life.

Santos is survived by her children Larry, Reies, Elsa, Elena, Alma, and Jason, she is also survived by a great many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and even great great grandchildren with more on the way.

There will be a mass in her honor at 10am Thursday Sept 8th 2022 at St. Joseph’s catholic church in grand Junction Colorado followed by her burial in Rose hill cemetery in Rifle Colorado at 1pm that same day