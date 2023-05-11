Obituary: Sara Lippman

Sara Lippman

Provided Photo

March 11, 1943 – April 26, 2023

Sara (Sally) Lippman née Marston peacefully passed away April 26, 2023 in Billings, Montana. Sally was born March 11, 1943 in Greentown, Ohio to Rev. M. Dean Marston and Grace née Bleming. She grew up in various towns in Ohio, where her father served as a Methodist minister. She graduated from Poland Seminary High School in Poland, Ohio. She then went on to earn her BSN in nursing from the University of Michigan Ann Arbor (Go Blue!). She married Dr. Bruce Lippman in 1963. After Bruce graduated from medical school, he entered the US army, and they lived in Hawaii and Fort Carson, Colorado. Bruce served in Vietnam, and then Bruce and Sally settled in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to raise their family. Sally was active in the community, and she founded the Glenwood Springs chapter of La Leche League. She strongly believed in giving babies their best start in life, and she taught natural childbirth classes for many years. Sally was actively involved in the local schools and Methodist church. She was also a member of PEO chapter FY where she made many great friends. Some of her best memories were of family time at the cabin in Cattle Creek Basin and her summer cottage in Lakeside, Ohio on Lake Erie.

Sally is predeceased by her parents and her son, Bruce D. Lippman II, MD. She is survived by her husband Bruce; her daughters, Kimberly Bohjanen, MD (Paul) and Heather Wilkinson (Jeffrey); her grandchildren Robert, Sara, and Paul Bohjanen, Courtney and Nicholas Lippman, Matthew, Ella Kate, and Luke Wilkinson; and her sister Ann Marston (George Lafkas).

She was very loved and will be greatly missed.

Memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday May 28, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Glenwood Springs. A celebration of Sally’s life will follow at 3:00pm in the Devereux Room of the Hotel Colorado.