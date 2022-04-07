Obituary: Sarah Belle “Peggy” Fuller

Sarah Belle "Peggy" Fuller

June 19, 1933 – January 25, 2022

Sarah Belle “Peggy” Fuller (Hayes) of Glenwood Springs, Colorado passed away January 25th, 2022. She was born June 19, 1933 to Ray and Faye Hayes in Fruita, Colorado where she grew up with her siblings Beverly (Wells) and Jack.

In 1953 she married her high school sweetheart, George Fuller. They lived a couple years in California while George was in the service and then returned to Colorado residing in various locations until they chose to raise their family in Glenwood.

Many people became part of the “Fuller Family” as she welcomed so many into her home. There was always a seat at her table and a pillow to rest your head on. Quite often there was a gathering on the front porch or a game of cribb, bridge, or groucho (a secret family game). She truly loved having visitors.

Peggy was a successful business owner. She and her partner, Donna Fix, owned and operated the For You Shoppe for 20+ years. Once they sold the business she and George became snowbirds spending time in multiple areas of the southwest making new friends as well as entertaining old friends and family.

Her grandchildren were the pulse of her world and she loved taking them camping and fishing or having them for the weekend to decorate sugar cookies or find treasures at yard sales.

Peggy is survived by her sons Kurt (Karen) and Brian (Val) and daughter Raylene (Michael). Grandchildren Jake (Bre), Becca (Lance), Kenzie, and Eli and great granddaughter Josephine Ray as well as all her nephews and nieces. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, and infant son, her parents, and both her siblings.

A celebration of life service will be Friday April 15th 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave in Glenwood. Please join us afterwards for refreshments and light snacks in Bethel Hall.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to United Methodist Church of Glenwood.