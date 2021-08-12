Obituary: Scott Brian Grumley

Scott Brian Grumley

Provided Photo

Scott Brian

Grumley

July 30, 1953 – August 7, 2021

Scott Brian Grumley, 68, of Cedaredge, CO, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loved ones on August 7, 2021 after a long and painful battle with cancer.

Born in Durand, Michigan to Lovell L Grumley and Nancy J Grumley (Clough), Scott was an adventurous and busy boy. Scott was fiercely passionate about all things of the outdoors from the start and dedicated his life to both his passion of hunting, fishing, and his family.

After he graduated, Scott landed his first job as a carpenter. This kickstarted a long career in construction as a project superintendent where he was in charge of many projects such as the visitor center at Mount Rushmore, The Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Denver and many more projects. In 2007, Scott met his wife, Narelda(Neddie) and went on to build a wonderful life, that was filled with many travels, hiking, and lots of fishing. Scott put family and friends first, always, and was a dedicated father. He also loved spending time teaching his grand children many different things.

Scott was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive husband, father, friend, and grandfather. His knowledge and guidance was the foundation of his family.

Scott was also a passionate outdoorsman and enthusiast. He spent most of his short retirement hunting big game and fishing in Colorado and Alaska.

Scott was predeceased by his father Lovell L Grumley and leaves behind his mother Nancy J Grumley (Clough), his wife Neddie Grumley(Graham), his daughters and son-in-law Jesse and Lauren Phelps and Melanie Grumley and his grandchildren Wyatt Phelps, Ocie Phelps, and Ryann Phelps. No services will be held at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date in a place he loved to be, the mountains. The family requests in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to HopeWest Hospice.