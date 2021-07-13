Obituary: Scott C Pretti

Scott C Pretti

Scott C Pretti

March 31, 1954 – June 15, 2021

Scott was born in Omaha, NE to Jo Ann (Anderson) Pretti and Reno C. Pretti. He passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, CO after a brief illness. Scott and his wife Regina resided on their ranch in Parachute, CO. A family graveside service was held on Monday, June 21, 2021, with closest family and friends attending.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Jo Ann (Anderson) Pretti and Reno C. Pretti. He is survived by his beloved wife, Regina and his stepdaughter, Shawnee Broughton; a brother, Anderson Pretti of Silver Spring, MA; a sister Anne (David) Luter of Norfolk, VA; an aunt Sr. Marie Renee Pretti of St. Louis, MO; a brother-in-law, George (Celeste) Jones of Missoula, MT; two sisters-in-law, Penny Satterfield of Parachute, CO and Edna (Don) Place of Silt, CO; numerous cousins, nieces/nephews and their respective children and spouses, as well as many close friends. Scott will be greatly missed by his family and friends and will never be forgotten.

A Memorial Mass will be held in Glenwood Springs, CO at Saint Stephen Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 10:00 am, with a reception following. Everyone is welcome to attend the celebration of Scott’s life.