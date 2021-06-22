Obituary: Scott C. Pretti
March 31, 1954 – June 15, 2021
Born in Omaha, NE to Jo Ann and Reno Pretti. He passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital – Grand Junction, CO. after a brief illness. Scott and wife Regina resided on their ranch in Parachute. A family graveside service was held. Scott’s memorial is on August 3rd – 10 am. at St. Stephen Catholic Church – Glenwood. A full obituary will follow later.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User