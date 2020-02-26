Obituary: Scott Hoaglund

Scott Hoaglund

Provided Photo

October 10, 1986 ~ February 6, 2020

Scott Dusty Hoaglund 33 of Broomfield, Co passed away unexpectedly on February 6th, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1986 to parents Brenda Bowen and Ralph Hoaglund in Glenwood Springs, Co. Scott graduated from Rifle High School in 2005. He lived most of his adult life on the eastern slope, while there earning a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Entertainment Business and an Associate’s Degree of Applied Science in Renewable Energy Technology. his free time, he loved to go to concerts with his friends, read, camp, go on road trips, and visiting with family and friends. Scott was also an avid fan of the NHL Calgary Flames. He was a much loved person who will be deeply missed. The fond memories of Scott will live on in our hearts and minds is survived by his mother Brenda (Randy) Bowen, father Ralph Hoaglund, brothers Michael (Mandy) Warren, Kellen Bowen, niece London Warren, nephew Strider Warren, grandmother Nancy Warren, Uncle Charles Hoaglund, roommate Tim Day, and the wonderful Berger family. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. was preceded in death by his grandparents Raymond Warren, Ed & Ida Hoaglund, aunt Karen Mahaffey, and great uncle Roy Suazo.celebration of Scotts life will be held this Spring.