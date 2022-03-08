Obituary: Scott Richard Scranton
July 5, 1969 – February 2, 2022
Scott Richard Scranton was born on July 5, 1969 to Richard and Sharon Wassink Scranton in Powell, Wyoming. He attended school in Glenwood Springs, Colorado and later worked in mining, heavy equipment, and automobile technology, which was his passion.
On February 2, 2022, Scott passed away at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with his father, Richard, present. Scott fought alcoholism for many years, succumbing to it in his final days.
He is survived by his father, Richard Scranton of Cheyenne; sister, Holly (Mark) Carpenter of Lakewood, Colorado; uncle, Wayne (Brenda) Wassink of Powell, Wyoming; aunt, Twyla (Pedro) Segura of Powell, Wyoming; and uncle, Dana (Carol) Scranton of Whitefish, Montana.
Preceding him in death was his mother, Sharon Scranton; step-mother, Betty Jones Scranton; grandparents, Albert and Esther Scranton and Harley and Esther Wassink; aunt, Mary Lou Scranton Knopp; and uncle, Marvin Knopp.
A celebration of Scott’s life is planned for July 4, 2022 in Cheyenne. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at http://www.schradercares.com.
