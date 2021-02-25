Obituary: Shane Blaylock

Shane Blaylock

Provided Photo

Shane Blaylock

December 31, 1963 – February 21, 2021

Shane Blaylock died Peacefully Sunday morning in Anchorage, Alaska. Shane was the loving husband of Victoria Blaylock, beloved son of Sharon Blaylock-Kivisto of Rifle, Colorado, and Richard and Glenda Blaylock of Anchorage, Alaska. Shane is survived by his sons Christopher Blaylock, and David Morgan, his sisters Capri, Janai, and Linda, and his stepbrother Billy, as well as his many dear nieces and nephews, and cousins Eric and Aaron.

Shane is proceeded in death by his grandparents, Ken and Willie Marshall, his stepfather Dale Kivisto, his Aunt Diana Scott, his uncle, Chris Marshall, and Aunt Gerry Staley.

Shane was a Colorado native, and grew up in Rifle where he proudly served as the Prelate (chaplain) at the Moose Lodge. Shane also served as Chaplain at the Anchorage AMVETS Lodge #49 in Anchorage, Alaska, for many years until his death. Shane was always the first to volunteer to help people, such as when he worked to raise money for charities, or when he checked on elderly neighbors after blizzards and earthquakes in Anchorage.

Shane loved the Broncos, golfing, and making his friends and family laugh. He was always the first to greet people with a friendly hello and a joke. Shane’s humor and laughing brown eyes will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services will be held in Anchorage, Alaska.