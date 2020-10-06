Obituary: Sharon A. Coloroso
Coloroso
April 24, 1942 – September 29, 2020
Sharon A Coloroso was born in Denver, Colorado on April 24, 1942. She died in Rifle, Colorado on September 29, 2020. She lived a good life. She is survived by her daughter Janice and her son Nick along with their families. Her son Tony proceeded her in death. Donations may be made in her name to the Home Care and Hospice of the Valley or the Callaway Cancer Center.
