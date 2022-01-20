Obituary: Sharon Anne Hytinen

Sharon Anne Hytinen

Provided Photo

September 13, 1953 – December 24, 2021

Sharon Anne Hytinen, born September 13, 1953, entered her heavenly reward on December 24, 2021. Our dear friend and sister in Christ is now home with Jesus. The knowledge of her passing will undoubtedly come as a shock to many. Her illness was short, and she passed peacefully and full of faith. Sharon was confident that she had followed God’s plan and finished the course He had for her.

The love of Jesus is a real and tangible thing, and Sharon knew it well. Sharon’s deepest desire was for everyone to know Jesus. She spent much of her life sharing the Gospel in the United States and many other nations. She was a strong woman of faith and prayer. Many of those prayers were for you, her dear friends and loved ones. Her heart was connected to you to the very end, and her prayers will live long into the future.

Simply put, Sharon enjoyed life and was always ready to embrace whatever adventure was presented to her, from hiking, snowshoeing, kayaking and Alaskan fishing boats to stalking wild horses and the North Dakota buffalo. She put her talented hand to legal work and real estate, not only finding great success, but making good friends along the way. And, oh, her silly sense of humor!

Sharon was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Keberle, father William E. Keberle, and her twin brother, Michael E. Keberle. She is survived by her son, William Taylor Hytinen, of Huntington Beach, California and sister, Kathryn (Rob) Nemeth, of Fresno, California.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 on Saturday, February 5th, 2022 at New Creation Church located at 44761 Highway 6 & 24 Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.

If you cannot attend, but would like to share a poignant memory in her honor, you may create a 30-45 second video and send it to: jonathan@newcreationchurch.org . We request these short videos arrive no later than 12:00 noon on February 1, 2022, to ensure they can be included in the service. The celebration of Sharon’s amazing life will also be live-streamed through the New Creation Church app.