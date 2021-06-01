Obituary: Sheila Jennings
August 16, 1945 – May 16, 2021
Sheila Anne Jennings
We regretfully announce the passing of our mother, Sheila Jennings, 75, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She passed on May 16, 2021, surrounded by her children and siblings.
Sheila was born on August 16, 1945 to Donald Nielsen and Beth Nielsen in Ogden, Utah. She was a loving and dedicated mother to two boys and found great joy in raising them. Along with her sons, she loved spoiling her grandson, nieces, and nephews.
Sheila was very passionate about all she did in life. She cheerfully volunteered for the local Glenwood Springs Art Guild. There’s not a bigger Denver Broncos or Colorado Rockies fan; Sheila rarely missed watching a game. She also loved watching her grandson, nieces, and nephews play various sports.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents and her second husband, Stanley Jennings.
Sheila is survived by her sons Eric Isenhart (Jennifer), Donald Isenhart (Malinda); grandson Grayson Isenhart; sisters Nancy and Patti; and brothers Don, Greg, and Ray.
Sheila requested that no services be held. A quiet family celebration will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Sheila’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
