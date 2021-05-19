Obituary: Shirley Frank
February 18, 1954 – May 11, 2021
Shirley (Hutchinson) Frank passed away on May 11, 2021 at the age of 67 due to long term difficulties following her battle with cancer.
Shirley is survived by her caring husband, John Frank of Carbondale, daughter Katie Frank of Glenwood Springs, son Adam Frank of Steamboat Springs, aunt Joan Darnell of Battlement Mesa, sister Debbie Craven of San Luis Obispo, CA, brother David Hutchinson of Cortez, CO, 4 nieces and 1 nephew.
Shirley had a fight for life like no other. Born and graduated high school in Cortez, Colorado, Shirley earned a Bachelor of Teaching degree from Fort Lewis College and later a Master’s of Education Degree from Adams State University. She was a dedicated teacher at Basalt Elementary school for 25 years before retiring in 2010. Recently Shirley loved playing with a ukulele group, and ran a small boutique sewing business. She enjoyed giving back to the community through activities such as a youth sewing club, and sharing time in schools and nursing homes with her pomeranian therapy dog named Gucci. She has made many memories boating, skiing, biking, hiking with friends and family here in the mountains of the Roaring Fork Valley and deserts of Utah and Arizona for over 40 years.
A memorial service is scheduled on Sunday, May 23 to remember Shirley’s zest for life and inspiration she left behind. It will take place at Gianinetti Park in Carbondale at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Valley View Foundation campaign to support Valley View nurses.
