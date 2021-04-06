Obituary: Shirley Jean Hammond

Shirley Jean Hammond

Provided Photo

Shirley Jean

Hammond

May 21, 1939 – April 2, 2021

Shirley Jean Hammond, 81, lost her battle to cancer on April 2, 2021 in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones. Shirley was born to Samuel and Charlotte Stolz in Erie, Pennsylvania May 21,1939. She grew up in Pennsylvania alongside a younger sister, Charlene. There she would meet her husband Bob. After they married in 1956, they moved around on the east coast as he was in the Navy. They built a beautiful life together and had three sons, Bobby, Glenn and Brian. Shirley spent much of her life being an amazing homemaker, she was a great mother and wife and took great pride in it. She worked various jobs through the years while the kids were at school. They soon moved to Colorado in 1981 for the oil shale boom. Shirley and Bob loved to be with family and friends, camp, boat and fish. She also enjoyed spending much of her time with her grandkids any chance she got. Shirley always made you feel loved and welcomed and never let anyone go hungry or without a full cup of coffee. She was just as stubborn as she was sweet. Bob passed just shortly after their 50th wedding anniversary. She then moved to senior housing in Rifle where she lived happily until she met her partner Alan Hammontree. They kept eachother company and shared many happy memorable years together. Shirley is survived by her partner; Alan Hammontree, her sister Charlene (Rich) Lewis of Erie, Pennsylvania, Three sons; Bobby (Lisa) Hammond of Fruita, Glenn (Nancy) Hammond of Grand Junction, Brian (Morgan Bear) Hammond of Rifle, grandchildren; Amanda (Mitch) Hoffman of Greeley, Karen (Jeremy) Holzmeister of Olathe, Harmony (Chris) Hodgson of Parachute, Kieryn Wurts of Germany and James Hammond of Denver, also survived by nephews, nieces, and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and loving husband Bob. No Funeral services will be held at Shirley’s request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley.