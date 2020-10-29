Obituary: Shirley Marie (Maddalone) Downing
Maddalone) Downing
June 2, 1939 – October 22, 2020
Shirley Marie (Maddalone) Downing, 81, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 22, 2020. Shirley was born to Virgil Curtis and Cora (Wilson) Curtis on June 2, 1939 in Canyon City, Colorado. She was one of seven children. Shirley married Lawrence Dale Maddalone at the age of seventeen and had four children. Karra (Donald) Snyder, Virgil (Judy) Maddalone, James (Cindy) Maddalone, and Tina Maddalone. They moved their family to Michigan and lived there until 1975 when Dale passed away. Shirley then returned to Colorado with her four children to live. Shirley met Edward Downing and they were married on August 25, 1984. She became a step-mother to three daughters, Lorie (Noel) Crawford, Lana (Jeff) Holub and Linda (Michael) Mansfield. Shirley was a beautiful seamstress and enjoyed making quilts for her family and friends. She enjoyed baking, doing puzzles and many other crafts. Shirley is survived by her 7 children, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edward, 2 brothers and 2 sisters. The family plans a private service at a later date. Condolences may be mailed to Tina Maddalone at 417 East 23rd Street A18, Glenwood Springs, Co., 81601.
