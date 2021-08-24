Obituary: Shirley McDonald
McDonald
August 20, 2021
Shirley, 85 was born in Broomfield Colorado to parents Alvin and Helen Paulson. She retired after a proud career at City Market. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Joe McDonald, son Mark Willis and daughter Sherry Porter. She is survived by Vickey Hayes, Bonnie Porter, Michelle McDonald, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be led by Sean Jeung August 30 at 1pm at Farnum Holt Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at Veltus Park immediately following the service. Flowers and Cards may be sent to Farnum Holt Funeral Home.
